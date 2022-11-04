I rock mom jeans (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/04/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“I rock mom jeans” – Mary Lambert

Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix

Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)

Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)

–> LIGHTRAY

Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)

Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday

Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love

Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix

KMFDM – Freak Flag