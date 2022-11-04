I rock mom jeans (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/04/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“I rock mom jeans” – Mary Lambert
Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)
–> LIGHTRAY
Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)
Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday
Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love
Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix
KMFDM – Freak Flag
