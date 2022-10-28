Hanging out the passenger side (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/28/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Hanging out the passenger side” – TLC
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
One Direction vs. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – You Don’t Relax (Lightray Mashup)
TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)
–> RJD
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)
Powermitten – Banana Phone Light
Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)
Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix
Zedd – Stay the Night
Kylie Minogue – Dancing
Add comment