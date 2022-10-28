Hanging out the passenger side (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

10/28/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Hanging out the passenger side” – TLC

When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

One Direction vs. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – You Don’t Relax (Lightray Mashup)

TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)

–> RJD

AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)

Powermitten – Banana Phone Light

Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)

Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix

Zedd – Stay the Night

Kylie Minogue – Dancing