We’ll be lookin’ flashy in my Mercedes Benz (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

10/21/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“We’ll be lookin’ flashy in my Mercedes Benz” – P!nk

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two

–> LIGHTRAY

Bloodhound Gang vs. Pink Is Punk and Merk & Kremont – Discovery Ball (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix

Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended

Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)

Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive

Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix

Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)