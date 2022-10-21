We’ll be lookin’ flashy in my Mercedes Benz (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/21/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“We’ll be lookin’ flashy in my Mercedes Benz” – P!nk
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two
–> LIGHTRAY
Bloodhound Gang vs. Pink Is Punk and Merk & Kremont – Discovery Ball (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended
Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)
Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive
Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix
Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)
