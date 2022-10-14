All the girls stomp your feet like this (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/14/22
Thank you to everyone who has donated so far in this final stretch of the drive! Drop some coins here: https://c895.org/donate
Quote of the week:
“All the girls stomp your feet like this” – Gwen Stefani
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Survivor vs. Gemini – The Eye of Freedom (Lightray Mashup)
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix
Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)
Add comment