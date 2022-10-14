All the girls stomp your feet like this (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

10/14/22

Quote of the week:

“All the girls stomp your feet like this” – Gwen Stefani

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Survivor vs. Gemini – The Eye of Freedom (Lightray Mashup)

Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix

Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix

Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended

–> LIGHTRAY

Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix

Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)