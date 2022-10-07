DAF

Feeling kinda free, security? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, too punk rock to not donate
October 7, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/07/22 – Hosted by Harmony and Bruce

Thanks to all who donated during the show!

Quote of the week:
“Feeling kinda free, security?” – Anita from 2 Unlimited

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Lou Reed vs. Vassy & Sultan + Ned Shepard – We Are on the Wild Side (Lightray Mashup)
Bingo Players and Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS and Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)
Usher vs. Chicane and Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith
Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT

Every donation you make cheers up one of my drag queen friends for 30 minutes.

