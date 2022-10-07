Feeling kinda free, security? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

10/07/22 – Hosted by Harmony and Bruce

Thanks to all who donated during the show!

Quote of the week:

“Feeling kinda free, security?” – Anita from 2 Unlimited

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Lou Reed vs. Vassy & Sultan + Ned Shepard – We Are on the Wild Side (Lightray Mashup)

Bingo Players and Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix

Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS and Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)

Usher vs. Chicane and Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith

Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT