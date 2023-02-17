No led in our zeppelin (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

02/17/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

No led in our zeppelin – LMFAO in “Party Rock Anthem”

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)

–> LIGHTRAY

P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)

Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)

Britney – Work Work

Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)

Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended