No led in our zeppelin (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/17/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
No led in our zeppelin – LMFAO in “Party Rock Anthem”
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)
–> LIGHTRAY
P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)
Britney – Work Work
Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended
