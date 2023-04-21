Student Produced & Hosted C-Trends is BACK!

C-Trends is back!

Our student created and produced podcast series has returned for Spring 2023! In this new episode, students explore everything from sampling in music and baking to niche internet culture and more! This year, C-Trends is a first time collaboration between our Introduction to Broadcast media students, who acted as the producers and Advanced Broadcast Media Students, who acted as the talent!

You can listen to the full episode on our SoundCloud page and find more details about the segment and the series on our social media pages, @C895Radio!

Stay tuned for the next episode which will include the Introduction to Broadcast Media students as the talent and feature the editing and production skills of our Advanced students.