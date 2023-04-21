CTrendsStudentsUncategorized

Student Produced & Hosted C-Trends is BACK!

Harmony Soleil
April 21, 2023
1 min read
The words "C895 C-Trends: student created & produced podcast series" over a soft blue background

C-Trends is back!

Our student created and produced podcast series has returned for Spring 2023! In this new episode, students explore everything from sampling in music and baking to niche internet culture and more! This year, C-Trends is a first time collaboration between our Introduction to Broadcast media students, who acted as the producers and Advanced Broadcast Media Students, who acted as the talent!

You can listen to the full episode on our SoundCloud page and find more details about the segment and the series on our social media pages, @C895Radio!

Stay tuned for the next episode which will include the Introduction to Broadcast Media students as the talent and feature the editing and production skills of our Advanced students.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Royal-purple t-shirt with the slogan Let's Dance and 5 retro-colored vertical bars
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu