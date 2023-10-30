On the Edge Playlist: 10.29.23 Featuring Flesh Field

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun October 29 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Flesh Field
- Flesh Field – Crescendo (excerpt)
- Flesh Field Interview Pt. 1
- Flesh Field – Manifesto
- Flesh Field Interview Pt. 2
- Flesh Field – Reckoning
- Flesh Field Interview Pt. 3
- Nine Inch Nails – Wish
- Klute – Nothing To Hide
- NoLongerHuman – Therapy
- Fear Factory – Disobey (Disruptor Remix)
- Human Error; The 3rd Man – Sadhi Tahjiria (feat. The 3rd Man)
- ALEX & TOKYO ROSE – DOOMSDAY
- Backxwash feat. Morgan‐Paige & Michael Go – VIBANDA
- Radical G – Kryptonite
- Bedless Bones – A Poison Tree
- Jason Alacrity – WitchHunt – Blackout Version
Mon October 30 Hour ONE: DJ Drew dances around the furniture
- Covenant – Dead Stars
- Aesthetic Perfection – Tomorrow
- Rotersand – Don’t Know
- She Wants Revenge – Out Of Control
- Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl
- Rammstein – Du Hast
- The Cure – Inbetween Days
- Tones On Tail – Go! [Club]
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection [Long]
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cities In Dust [Eruption Mix]
- Wolfsheim – Once In A Lifetime [Extended]
- Depeche Mode – It’s No Good [Hardfloor Mix]
Mon October 30 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween
- Vore Aurora – Hollow Point
- Boy Harsher – Pain
- Night Club – Candy Coated Suicide
- Ghost Twin – Into Oblivion
- Fragrance – Endless Cold
- Elvor – True Love
- Madelyn Darling – Somebody’s Watching Me
- Diva Destruction – Heathcliff
- Minuit Machine – Black Is My Anger
- London After Midnight – Kiss [Club Mix]
- Depeche Mode – Strangelove [Single Mix]
- Technoir – Suffer Well [Paul Is Dead Mix]
- Krystal System – Master And Servant [Swan Mix]
