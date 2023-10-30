InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 10.29.23 Featuring Flesh Field

DJ Zuul
October 30, 2023
Sun October 29 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Flesh Field

  1. Flesh Field – Crescendo (excerpt)
  2. Flesh Field Interview Pt. 1
  3. Flesh Field – Manifesto
  4. Flesh Field Interview Pt. 2
  5. Flesh Field – Reckoning
  6. Flesh Field Interview Pt. 3
  7. Nine Inch Nails – Wish
  8. Klute – Nothing To Hide
  9. NoLongerHuman – Therapy
  10. Fear Factory – Disobey (Disruptor Remix)
  11. Human Error; The 3rd Man – Sadhi Tahjiria (feat. The 3rd Man)
  12. ALEX & TOKYO ROSE – DOOMSDAY
  13. Backxwash feat. Morgan‐Paige & Michael Go – VIBANDA
  14. Radical G – Kryptonite
  15. Bedless Bones – A Poison Tree
  16. Jason Alacrity – WitchHunt – Blackout Version

Mon October 30 Hour ONE: DJ Drew dances around the furniture

  1. Covenant – Dead Stars
  2. Aesthetic Perfection – Tomorrow
  3. Rotersand – Don’t Know
  4. She Wants Revenge – Out Of Control
  5. Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl
  6. Rammstein – Du Hast
  7. The Cure – Inbetween Days
  8. Tones On Tail – Go! [Club]
  9. The Sisters Of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection [Long]
  10. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cities In Dust [Eruption Mix]
  11. Wolfsheim – Once In A Lifetime [Extended]
  12. Depeche Mode – It’s No Good [Hardfloor Mix]

Mon October 30 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween

  1. Vore Aurora – Hollow Point
  2. Boy Harsher – Pain
  3. Night Club – Candy Coated Suicide
  4. Ghost Twin – Into Oblivion
  5. Fragrance – Endless Cold
  6. Elvor – True Love
  7. Madelyn Darling – Somebody’s Watching Me
  8. Diva Destruction – Heathcliff
  9. Minuit Machine – Black Is My Anger
  10. London After Midnight – Kiss [Club Mix]
  11. Depeche Mode – Strangelove [Single Mix]
  12. Technoir – Suffer Well [Paul Is Dead Mix]
  13. Krystal System – Master And Servant [Swan Mix]

 

 

