Teen Feed’s three integrated programs for youth 13-25 years of age operate on the principle that when youth have consistent contact with safe and non-judgmental adults, they are better able to take on life’s challenges.

As a Teen Feed volunteer you can be a stable face at a youth meal, cook in the kitchen, join an outreach team, or participate in service projects. There are short-term volunteer opportunities for those who want a quick and impactful way to serve their community, and long-term opportunities for those who want to build a meaningful connection with the organization and guests. Whatever you choose, you will alter lives, and the Teen Feed team are grateful for your time and talents.

Teen Feed aims to create a volunteer corps reflective of the diversity of our youth – those who represent diverse identities and/or have lived experience with houselessness/housing insecurity are highly encouraged to apply.