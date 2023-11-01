Student Charity of the Month: Pasado’s Safe Haven

As voted by Nathan Hale 10th grader Zia G.: “I voted for Pasado’s Safe Haven because unlike most animal shelters they accept a wide variety of animals like cows, pigs and llamas that are often overlooked when it comes to adoption and care in other animal shelters, they go beyond just domesticated pets which I think is really important. I went there recently and it was really cool to see all that they do!”

Pasado’s Safe Haven investigates animal cruelty and provides sanctuary and rehabilitation to animals who have suffered from abuse and neglect. They advocate for better laws to protect animals and work to educate the public about how we can all help end animal cruelty. Pasado’s programs help save the lives of thousands of animals each year and inspire people to reimagine their relationships with all beings.

Website: https://www.pasadosafehaven.org/

Ways you can help: https://www.pasadosafehaven.org/get-involved/