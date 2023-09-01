Student Charity of the Month: You Grow Girl!

As voted by Nathan Hale High School 9th grader Ashari: “They inspire girls and women of color to thrive!”.

You Grow Girl is a King County-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded and led by a former foster care recipient and systems survivor. They have been providing comprehensive wraparound services and programming to youth* and their families throughout Washington State since 2002.

You Grow Girl is known as a specialty provider, as their programming and services are designed to meet the developmental and psychological needs of Black, African American, African Diaspora and Afro-ethnic youth* and their families. They welcome all youth of color and those from vulnerable populations between the ages of 11-25, who identify, socialize, or were assigned at birth as a cis or trans girl/woman, or non-binary, gender queer, gender fluid or gender non-conforming.

You Grow Girl currently has two locations that serve participants when they are not being served at their schools, homes, or in the community – within a 25-mile radius of the locations below.

South Seattle/Mt. Baker: 2200 Rainier Ave S, Suite 201, Seattle, 98144

Kent/Covington: 15215 SE 272nd Street, Kent, 98042

They offer an array of programming and services to inspire sustainable success among youth who receive or are eligible for Medicaid (state-funded insurance) and/or free or reduced lunch within our service area, including: Mental Health, Essential Life Skills and Housing

You Grow Girl is always seeking individuals who share their values to inspire sustainable mental health and life success to the youth they serve in the following ways: Donate, volunteer or joi n their team.