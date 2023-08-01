Featuredstudent-charity-of-the-month

Student Charity of the Month – Friends of Youth

Harmony Soleil
August 1, 2023
The blue and yellow for "Friends of Youth" with photos of young people making a large star with their hands

As voted by Nathan Hale High School 11th grader Nishan: “They (Friends of Youth) offer tons of needed support for young people, especially for refugees and immigrant communities.”

Friends of Youth delivers a comprehensive range of therapeutic services for youth, young adults, and families from all backgrounds. With over 70 years of experience, 24 program sites in 18 cities, and national accreditation, we provide welcoming, safe places and emotional support for youth in challenging circumstances and collectively strive to ensure youth face zero days of vulnerability.

Are you interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent? Email fostercare@friendsofyouth.org or contact them by phone at (425) 761-0595 to learn more about fostering opportunities in your community.

Donation info: Donate | Friends of Youth | East King County, Greater Seattle, Kirkland WA | Nonprofit

Friends of Youth main offices for foster care services are located at: 2500 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA 98056

See the other great charities selected by our students at c895.org/charity

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
