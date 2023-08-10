Guest Mix Seattle with Frida K

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠Frida K⁠⁠!

Seattle based house music DJ and producer Frida K is turning heads through her energetic live sets and incredible releases. Some of Frida K’s noteworthy past performances include Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Night Trip LA, Dirtybird Couchout, and Paradiso. She has also played direct support for house music legends such as Jauz, Claude Von Stroke, and Chris Lake. Frida K is known for her groovy yet brilliant house tunes such as “Too Many” and “Motozaki.” Frida K is a talented, rising star in the house music scene and one that should be kept on all radars

Catch Frida K in the mix this Sunday, August 13th at 8pm

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with Orion, Lucy le Freak, ASW, Seattle House Mafia, ZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from Orion in the mix here!