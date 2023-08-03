Guest Mix Seattle with Orion

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠Orion⁠!

The Founder of Orion Entertainment, Orion aka David Schwartz, started the company when he was a freshman at the University of Washington. Orion got his start DJing house parties in the Greek System, and eventually transitioned into playing clubs, bars, and private events. 10 years later, David, (Orion) has performed at hundreds of events all across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. He has received national recognition from Honey Books and the Rising Tide Society, and in 2019 was named as one of ⁠20 on the Rise⁠ in the Event Professionals Category. He is a resident DJ with ⁠The DJ Sessions⁠ a Twitch Featured, a Partner DJ-Streaming series and a resident club DJ. He is also a DJ lessons instructor at Guitar Center in Roosevelt and cherishes the change that a career in music can create in peoples lives and the confidence it can instill in them. He has helped many improve their craft and launch their careers.

In this episode of Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast, Orion, discusses how he turned his passion for music and DJing into a PNW empire, the impact that nightlife has had on finding himself (and the approval to “be weird”) and way more!

Catch Orion in the mix this Sunday, August 6th at 8pm

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with Lucy le Freak, ASW, Seattle House Mafia, ZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from Lucy le Freak here!