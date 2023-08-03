FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Orion

Harmony Soleil
August 3, 2023
2 min read
An image of Orion DJing in a night club with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Lucy LeFreak" with an image of the Space Needle

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Orion!

The Founder of Orion Entertainment, Orion aka David Schwartz, started the company when he was a freshman at the University of Washington. Orion got his start DJing house parties in the Greek System, and eventually transitioned into playing clubs, bars, and private events. 10 years later, David, (Orion) has performed at hundreds of events all across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. He has received national recognition from Honey Books and the Rising Tide Society, and in 2019 was named as one of 20 on the Rise in the Event Professionals Category. He is a resident DJ with The DJ Sessions a Twitch Featured, a Partner DJ-Streaming series and a resident club DJ. He is also a DJ lessons instructor at Guitar Center in Roosevelt and cherishes the change that a career in music can create in peoples lives and the confidence it can instill in them. He has helped many improve their craft and launch their careers. 

In this episode of Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast, Orion, discusses how he turned his passion for music and DJing into a PNW empire, the impact that nightlife has had on finding himself (and the approval to “be weird”) and way more!

Catch Orion in the mix this Sunday, August 6th at 8pm

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with Lucy le Freak, ASW, Seattle House MafiaZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from Lucy le Freak here!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

AdvisersFeatured

C895 Advisers: Summer Edition! ☀️

A brand new Summer Edition of C895’s Advisers survey is up now! We want your opinions on iconic summer dance tracks and if you finish the survey by August 1st, you win a Regal Theaters prize pack so you can cool off and catch a summer block...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu