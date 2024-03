Sophomore, Gavin M, is a host and producer for c89.5′ student-led podcast, Coping 101. The podcast focuses on exploring and destigmatizing mental health issues from a teen perspective.

Gavin shares how working at c89.5 has inspired him to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Gavin is currently a paid intern at KUOW and has interned at Seattle’s PBS station, KCTS9.