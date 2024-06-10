Guest Mix Seattle Episode #31 – DJ Lady Love

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with DJ and Hip-Hop Pioneer, ⁠DJ Lady Love⁠!

Denise “DJ Lady Love” Briggs is a seasoned DJ with over 40 years of experience in the Hip Hop industry. Born in the Bronx and raised in Queens, Denise fell in love with Hip Hop DJing in 1978 after hearing the cuts of Davy DMX. Under his mentorship, Denise honed her skills and eventually took on the name “DJ Sexy”. She expanded from small parties to shows at the World-Famous Fantasia in Queens. It was then when longtime friend DJ Woody Wood convinced her to transform into the butterfly, “DJ Lady Love”.

DJ Lady Love went on to play events with legendary artists like The Disco Twins and Infinity Machine, Grand Wizzard Theodore, Crash Crew and the Fearless Four, Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5, Special K of The Treacherous Three, and Doug E. Fresh. After taking a break from Hip Hop to focus on her growing family, DJ Lady Love is back in the game. She is prominently displayed in the Queens Public Library in the Queens Hip Hop Pioneers Photo Exhibit (curated by Ralph Mcdaniels).

She has received A Proclamation from NY Mayor Eric Adams and numerous Citations from The New York State Assembly for her contribution to Hip Hop as one of the first female Dj’s in Hip Hop. She also has received Citations from The Bronx and Queens Borough Presidents.

In 2019 DJ Ladylove moved to Seattle WA, where she hit the ground running. She hooked up with 206 Zulu working on various events with them. She has worked with MOPOP and Starbucks doing various events. She is incredibly involved in community events around town.

Catch DJ Lady Love in the mix Sunday June, 16th, 2024!

