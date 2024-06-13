Uncategorized

Save The Wave Playlist (06.13.24)

Drew Bailey
June 13, 2024
7am

Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven
Erasure – Drama!
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Ministry – Revenge (Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – Here comes the rain again
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Wham! – Battlestations
Depeche Mode – Behind the wheel / Route 66
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)

8am

Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good (Extended 12” Mix)
Thompson Twins – Lay Your Hands (Extended Remix)
Erasure – Heavenly Action (12″ remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Love Comes Quickly (12″ Mix)
Electronic – Get The Message (remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12″ Remix Edit)
M.A.R.R.S. – Pump up the volume (Extended Version)
The JAMs – (The KLF) – All You Need is Love
The Art Of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Dont Do It) (Dr Packer Remix)
Blancmange – Living on the Ceiling
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (‘Acid Remix’ by Michael Marshall & Steve Smith)
OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House DJTVon Edit)
Duran Duran – Decadence (New Decade Mix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes (7″ Version)
Animotion – Obsession (ULTI-reMIX by DJ Strobe)
Freeez – IOU (2016 Remix) (Remixed By DJ Ivan Santana & Sergio Wos)
S-50 – Input (12″ remix)
New Order – True Faith (DJTvon Remix)
Wham! – Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do?)
Altered Images – Don’t talk to me about love
ABC – Be Near Me (Hot Tracks-Clean) (DJTvon Edit)
King – Love and Pride (future mix)
Talking Heads – Girlfriend is better
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement [Album Version] Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)
Ministry – Here we go (DJTvon Edit)

