Save The Wave Playlist (06.13.24)

7am

Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven

Erasure – Drama!

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)

Ministry – Revenge (Edge Remix)

Eurythmics – Here comes the rain again

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Rhythm Scholar Remix)

Wham! – Battlestations

Depeche Mode – Behind the wheel / Route 66

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)

8am

Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good (Extended 12” Mix)

Thompson Twins – Lay Your Hands (Extended Remix)

Erasure – Heavenly Action (12″ remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Love Comes Quickly (12″ Mix)

Electronic – Get The Message (remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12″ Remix Edit)

M.A.R.R.S. – Pump up the volume (Extended Version)

The JAMs – (The KLF) – All You Need is Love

The Art Of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Dont Do It) (Dr Packer Remix)

Blancmange – Living on the Ceiling

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (‘Acid Remix’ by Michael Marshall & Steve Smith)

OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House DJTVon Edit)

Duran Duran – Decadence (New Decade Mix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes (7″ Version)

Animotion – Obsession (ULTI-reMIX by DJ Strobe)

Freeez – IOU (2016 Remix) (Remixed By DJ Ivan Santana & Sergio Wos)

S-50 – Input (12″ remix)

New Order – True Faith (DJTvon Remix)

Wham! – Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do?)

Altered Images – Don’t talk to me about love

ABC – Be Near Me (Hot Tracks-Clean) (DJTvon Edit)

King – Love and Pride (future mix)

Talking Heads – Girlfriend is better

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement [Album Version] Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)

Ministry – Here we go (DJTvon Edit)

