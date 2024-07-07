Café Chill playlist: Rejoicer, Eliot Lipp, Flamingosis and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rejoicer, Eliot Lipp, Flamingosis and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “July Alpenglow”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• Bowcraft – Cicada

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Monster Rally – El Retorno

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

• Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Release: Kahunastyle

Label: Kahuna Style

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

Release: Distance – Single

Label: Lofi Records

• X3SR – Farewell

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)

Release: are we there yet

Label: slowgramming

• leafmold – Pacific

Release: Palms

Label: Sleepdance Records

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

• C418 & Kuabee – Tingle

Release: Excursions

Label: C418

• Ethan Wilson – World Lines

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• BeachesBeaches – I Know There’s An Answer (BeachesBeaches Edit)

Release: I Know There’s An Answer – (BeachesBeaches Edit)

Label: BeachesBeaches

7AM Playlist

• Letherette – Langsette

Release: Ep 3

Label: Wulf

• Stlndrms – Look of Love

Release: Look Of Love – Single

Label: Stlndrms

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Monster Rally – Bus Ride

Release: Psychic – EP

Label: Monster Rally

• Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest

Release: Before I Forget

Label: CIRCULATIONS

• Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• Ian Ewing – Beauty

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

• Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Release: Bright Moments

Label: Kahuna Style

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

8AM Playlist

• Fujii – Long Nights

Release: Spirit Anthem

Label: Puget Sound Collective

• Greybox – closer

Release: Closer – Single

Label: Greybox

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party

Release: This Is Reasonable

Label: Circus Company

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Release: Neon Impasse

Label: City Girl Records

• Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Release: Vacation – Single

Label: Friends of Friends

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal

Release: Sepal – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• 2814 – Arcadia

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

• Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

• Akay – Iroh

Release: Iroh – Single

Label: AKAY

• Lone – Jaded

Release: Reality Testing

Label: R&S Records

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe

Release: Turbo Coupe – Single

Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Jay Daniel – Muse

Release: Ssd – EP

Label: Watusi High

• VIQ – Forever

Release: Remnants Melancholia

Label: VIQ

• Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer

Release: Nebula Gazer – Single

Label: Kahuna Style

• Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Release: Emotions

Label: Moshun Sound

9AM Playlist

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter

Release: Next Chapter – Single

Label: all:Lo

• Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

Release: Huron River Drive – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Windows 96 – You’re Perfect

Release: How To See Through Walls

Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Elijah Nang – Haru

Release: Lost in Japan II

Label: Elijah Nang

• RUMTUM – Harp Dance

Release: Harp Dance – Single

Label: Rose Garden

• Beta Betamax – New Saturday

Release: Super Sleuth – EP

Label: U Don’t Dance

• Riversilvers – Forever

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile

Release: Beloved Exile

Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Osvaldo – Leeches

Release: Rising Tides 012

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Bowcraft – Cicada

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Foewi – Interference

Release: Interference – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Hello Meteor – Multi Trop (Explore Mode)

Release: The Oahu GP 2: Hyper Tropic

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza

Release: Ninety-Nine

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Tycho – Phantom

Release: Phantom – Single

Label: Mom+Pop

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.