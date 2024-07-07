Café Chill playlist: Rejoicer, Eliot Lipp, Flamingosis and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rejoicer, Eliot Lipp, Flamingosis and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “July Alpenglow”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 07 Jul 2024
6AM Playlist
• Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Monster Rally – El Retorno
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
• Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Release: Kahunastyle
Label: Kahuna Style
• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
Release: Distance – Single
Label: Lofi Records
• X3SR – Farewell
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)
Release: are we there yet
Label: slowgramming
• leafmold – Pacific
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
• C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
Release: Excursions
Label: C418
• Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• BeachesBeaches – I Know There’s An Answer (BeachesBeaches Edit)
Release: I Know There’s An Answer – (BeachesBeaches Edit)
Label: BeachesBeaches
7AM Playlist
• Letherette – Langsette
Release: Ep 3
Label: Wulf
• Stlndrms – Look of Love
Release: Look Of Love – Single
Label: Stlndrms
• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Monster Rally – Bus Ride
Release: Psychic – EP
Label: Monster Rally
• Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
Release: Before I Forget
Label: CIRCULATIONS
• Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• Ian Ewing – Beauty
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
• Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Release: Bright Moments
Label: Kahuna Style
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
8AM Playlist
• Fujii – Long Nights
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
• Greybox – closer
Release: Closer – Single
Label: Greybox
• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
Release: This Is Reasonable
Label: Circus Company
• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
• Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Release: Vacation – Single
Label: Friends of Friends
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
Release: Sepal – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
• Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
• Akay – Iroh
Release: Iroh – Single
Label: AKAY
• Lone – Jaded
Release: Reality Testing
Label: R&S Records
• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
Label: Old Tacoma Records
• Jay Daniel – Muse
Release: Ssd – EP
Label: Watusi High
• VIQ – Forever
Release: Remnants Melancholia
Label: VIQ
• Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer
Release: Nebula Gazer – Single
Label: Kahuna Style
• Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Release: Emotions
Label: Moshun Sound
9AM Playlist
• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter
Release: Next Chapter – Single
Label: all:Lo
• Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Release: Huron River Drive – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Windows 96 – You’re Perfect
Release: How To See Through Walls
Label: Gabriel Eduardo
• System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Elijah Nang – Haru
Release: Lost in Japan II
Label: Elijah Nang
• RUMTUM – Harp Dance
Release: Harp Dance – Single
Label: Rose Garden
• Beta Betamax – New Saturday
Release: Super Sleuth – EP
Label: U Don’t Dance
• Riversilvers – Forever
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
Release: Beloved Exile
Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
• Osvaldo – Leeches
Release: Rising Tides 012
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Foewi – Interference
Release: Interference – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Hello Meteor – Multi Trop (Explore Mode)
Release: The Oahu GP 2: Hyper Tropic
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
Release: Ninety-Nine
Label: Decatur Boiz
• Tycho – Phantom
Release: Phantom – Single
Label: Mom+Pop
