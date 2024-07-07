Uncategorized

Café Chill playlist: Rejoicer, Eliot Lipp, Flamingosis and more

Richard J Dalton
July 7, 2024
A distant snow-capped peak under the diffused reddish sunlight, with soft atmospheric shadows, contrasting against a dark nighttime foreground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rejoicer, Eliot Lipp, Flamingosis and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “July Alpenglow”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• Bowcraft – Cicada
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Monster Rally – El Retorno
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

• Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
  Release: Kahunastyle
  Label: Kahuna Style

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
  Release: Distance – Single
  Label: Lofi Records

• X3SR – Farewell
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

• FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)
  Release: are we there yet
  Label: slowgramming

• leafmold – Pacific
  Release: Palms
  Label: Sleepdance Records

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• System – Manarola
  Release: Common Water – EP
  Label: 949877 Records DK2

• C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
  Release: Excursions
  Label: C418

• Ethan Wilson – World Lines
  Release: Relativity – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• BeachesBeaches – I Know There’s An Answer (BeachesBeaches Edit)
  Release: I Know There’s An Answer – (BeachesBeaches Edit)
  Label: BeachesBeaches

7AM Playlist

• Letherette – Langsette
  Release: Ep 3
  Label: Wulf

• Stlndrms – Look of Love
  Release: Look Of Love – Single
  Label: Stlndrms

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Teebs – Shells
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Monster Rally – Bus Ride
  Release: Psychic – EP
  Label: Monster Rally

• Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
  Release: Before I Forget
  Label: CIRCULATIONS

• Teen Daze – Paradiso
  Release: Paradiso – Single
  Label: Flora

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• Ian Ewing – Beauty
  Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
  Label: Blvnt Records

• Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
  Release: Bright Moments
  Label: Kahuna Style

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
  Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
  Release: North Remixes – EP
  Label: Koresma

8AM Playlist

• Fujii – Long Nights
  Release: Spirit Anthem
  Label: Puget Sound Collective

• Greybox – closer
  Release: Closer – Single
  Label: Greybox

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
  Release: This Is Reasonable
  Label: Circus Company

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
  Release: Neon Impasse
  Label: City Girl Records

• Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
  Release: Vacation – Single
  Label: Friends of Friends

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
  Release: Sepal – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• 2814 – Arcadia
  Release: Lost Fragments
  Label: Dream Catalogue

• Slow Magic – Moon
  Release: Triangle
  Label: PLANCHA

• Akay – Iroh
  Release: Iroh – Single
  Label: AKAY

• Lone – Jaded
  Release: Reality Testing
  Label: R&S Records

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
  Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
  Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Jay Daniel – Muse
  Release: Ssd – EP
  Label: Watusi High

• VIQ – Forever
  Release: Remnants Melancholia
  Label: VIQ

• Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer
  Release: Nebula Gazer – Single
  Label: Kahuna Style

• Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
  Release: Emotions
  Label: Moshun Sound

9AM Playlist

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter
  Release: Next Chapter – Single
  Label: all:Lo

• Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
  Release: Huron River Drive – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Windows 96 – You’re Perfect
  Release: How To See Through Walls
  Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• System – Manarola
  Release: Common Water – EP
  Label: 949877 Records DK2

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Elijah Nang – Haru
  Release: Lost in Japan II
  Label: Elijah Nang

• RUMTUM – Harp Dance
  Release: Harp Dance – Single
  Label: Rose Garden

• Beta Betamax – New Saturday
  Release: Super Sleuth – EP
  Label: U Don’t Dance

• Riversilvers – Forever
  Release: Vessels IX
  Label: Future Astronauts

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
  Release: Beloved Exile
  Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Osvaldo – Leeches
  Release: Rising Tides 012
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Bowcraft – Cicada
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Foewi – Interference
  Release: Interference – Single
  Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
  Release: Sunset in the Deep End
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Hello Meteor – Multi Trop (Explore Mode)
  Release: The Oahu GP 2: Hyper Tropic
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
  Release: Ninety-Nine
  Label: Decatur Boiz

• Tycho – Phantom
  Release: Phantom – Single
  Label: Mom+Pop

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

