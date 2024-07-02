Sunset Cruise Tickets On Sale NOW!

We are so proud to announce the return of the c895 Sunset Cruise and this time…we are going even bigger with TWO SAILINGS – East and West, On The (amazing) Hiyu!
On Wednesday July 10th, we’ll sail from Lake Union Park beside MOHAI with c895 DJs Walt Deez from the new show ‘Groove Gallery’, Harmony Soleil and more to be announced!
Then on Wednesday August 14, we leave from Carillon Point in Kirkland on the Eastside with c89 5’s DJ Lady Love from the upcoming show ‘It’s a Vibe’, Kryspin, and Mia.Mya on board to mix through the three hours!
The return of the Sunset Cruise, Wednesdays just got a lot better as part of Seattle Biggest, Most-Awesomest, Seattle-est Summer – The Sequel, on c895, Seattle’s Home for Dance!
