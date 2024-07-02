PartiesSunset Cruise

Sunset Cruise Tickets On Sale NOW!

Harmony Soleil
July 2, 2024
1 min read
Promotional banner for the Sunset Cruise event by Hiyu, featuring vibrant, multicolored background with event details stating it's for ages 21+, with tickets on sale June 5th, and the cruise dates from July 10th to August 14th.
We are so proud to announce the return of the c895 Sunset Cruise and this time…we are going even bigger with TWO SAILINGS – East and West, On The (amazing) Hiyu!
 
On Wednesday July 10th, we’ll sail from Lake Union Park beside MOHAI with c895 DJs Walt Deez from the new show ‘Groove Gallery’, Harmony Soleil and more to be announced!
 
Then on Wednesday August 14, we leave from Carillon Point in Kirkland on the Eastside with c89 5’s DJ Lady Love from the upcoming show ‘It’s a Vibe’, Kryspin, and Mia.Mya on board to mix through the three hours!
 

 

The return of the Sunset Cruise, Wednesdays just got a lot better as part of Seattle Biggest, Most-Awesomest, Seattle-est Summer – The Sequel, on c895, Seattle’s Home for Dance!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional graphic for C895 radio show, "It's A Vibe with DJ Lady Love," featuring a stylized golden silhouette of a person's profile against a black background with sparkles.
PartiesSunset Cruise

New Show: It’s A Vibe!

This Summer start off your weekend with good vibes! Unlock them all with c895 and “It’s A Vibe” in the mix with DJ Lady Love starting June 21st at 8pm! This genre-blending party is where funk meets disco, house grooves collide with...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu