Sunset Cruise Tickets On Sale NOW!

We are so proud to announce the return of the c895 Sunset Cruise and this time…we are going even bigger with TWO SAILINGS – East and West, On The (amazing) Hiyu

On Wednesday July 10th, we’ll sail from Lake Union Park beside MOHAI with c895 DJs Walt Deez from the new show ‘Groove Gallery’, Harmony Soleil and more to be announced!

On Wednesday July 10th, we’ll sail from Lake Union Park beside MOHAI with c895 DJs Walt Deez from the new show ‘Groove Gallery’, Harmony Soleil and more to be announced!