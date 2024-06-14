New Show: It’s A Vibe!

PartiesSunset Cruise

Harmony Soleil
June 14, 2024
Promotional graphic for C895 radio show, "It's A Vibe with DJ Lady Love," featuring a stylized golden silhouette of a person's profile against a black background with sparkles.

This Summer start off your weekend with good vibes!

Person standing at a DJ booth with mixing equipment and a laptop, indoors with various posters on the wall in the background.Unlock them all with c895 and “It’s A Vibe” in the mix with DJ Lady Love starting June 21st at 8pm! This genre-blending party is where funk meets disco, house grooves collide with hip-hop, and R&B blends seamlessly with Afrobeats! Catch “Its A Vibe” on Friday June 21st at 8pm on c895!

More about DJ Lady Love:

Denise “DJ Lady Love” Briggs is a seasoned DJ with over 40 years of experience in the Hip Hop  industry. Born in the Bronx and raised in Queens, Denise fell in love with Hip Hop DJing in 1978  after hearing the cuts of Davy DMX. Under his mentorship, Denise honed her skills and  eventually took on the name “DJ Sexy”. She expanded from small parties to shows at the  World-Famous Fantasia in Queens. It was then when longtime friend DJ Woody Wood  convinced her to transform into the butterfly, “DJ Lady Love”. 

DJ Lady Love went on to play events with legendary artists like The Disco Twins and Infinity  Machine, Grand Wizzard Theodore, Crash Crew and the Fearless Four, Kurtis Blow,  Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5, Special K of The Treacherous Three, and Doug E. Fresh.  After taking a break from Hip Hop to focus on her growing family, DJ Lady Love is back in the  game. She is prominently displayed in the Queens Public Library in the Queens Hip Hop  Pioneers Photo Exhibit (curated by Ralph Mcdaniels).  

She has received A Proclamation from NY Mayor Eric Adams and numerous Citations from The  New York State Assembly for her contribution to Hip Hop as one of the first female Dj’s in Hip  Hop. She also has received Citations from The Bronx and Queens Borough Presidents.

In 2019 DJ Ladylove moved to Seattle WA, where she hit the ground running. She hooked up  with 206 Zulu working on various events with them. She has worked with MOPOP and  Starbucks doing various events. She is incredibly involved in community events around town. 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

PartiesSunset Cruise

