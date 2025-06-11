We were truly in a reverie with TOKiMONSTA at W Seattle on Saturday! ✨

Our TOKiMONSTA Vinyl Playback Party brought Seattle fans together in the Sound Suite at W Seattle for a magical afternoon listening to TOKi’s newest album “Eternal Reverie” on vinyl (with extra subs!)! In between tracks, TOKi also discussed the sonic inspiration of the album, why it was important to her to release it on vinyl, her insights on the last nearly 20 years of her career in dance music and way more with c895’s Music Director Harmony Soleil!

This was between her two shows at Neumos on Friday and Saturday night, both of which went absolutely OFF!

It was amazing to see the love of the fans and the vibe in the Sound Suite was truly beautiful! A huge thank you to TOKiMONSTA and her team for making this happen and taking the time during her tour to spend an afternoon with us! Also a big thanks to the always amazing staff at W Seattle!

Photos Credit: Playxear/S.Barkalakis