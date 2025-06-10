EventsFeaturedPride

Pride Month Weekend 2 – RECAP!

Harmony Soleil
June 10, 2025
The second weekend of Pride month came THROUGH with the sunshine and we shone bright at White Center Pride Street Festival! It was a hot one but everyone absolutely showed out! Our very own Madlon brought the vibes in the mix on the Rainbow Runway stage and team c895 was hyped at our big pink tent! It was amazing to hang out with you all in the sunshine to celebrate YOU!

Promotional poster for The City of Kenmore Farmers Market, returning this summer. Features locally sourced fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, and prepared foods. Held every Wednesday from June to August, 3 PM to 7 PM, at NE 181st St next to Town Square. For more details visit www.kenmorewa.gov/farmersmarket.We are taking a little break to recoup (and apply aloe vera to our sunburns!) but we will be back with the big pink tent at Kenmore Farmers Market on 6/25! Find out more about where we will be for the entire month of June c895.org/Pride

Plus you can enter the c895 Pride Playlist Contest in person and here!

 

 

