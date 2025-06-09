We are so honored to have been nominated for “Best Non-Profit” in the 2025 Best of the PNW hosted by the SeattleTimes!

Voting is now open and you can cast your vote for c895 until June 27th c895.org/Best!

Over 500,000 votes were cast last year, and now it’s your turn to help spotlight great work that c895 is doing in the community! Whether it teaching our students the power of media and radio, the way the we support dance music in Seattle, our connection to the LGBTQIA+ community and so much more!

If you believe in what we do at c895 in Seattle and beyond vote c895 for Best Non-Profit!

HOW TO VOTE FOR c895!

Go to votethepnw.com

Once you are on the page select ‘Services’

From the ‘Services’ page select ‘NonProfit’

Scroll down to ‘c89.5 Radio’

Select c895 and submit your ballot!

Share with your friends and followers that you voted for c895 for the Best in The PNW, Best Non-Profit!