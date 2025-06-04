EventsFeaturedLGBTQIA+Pride

Pride Month Weekend 1 – RECAP!

Harmony Soleil
June 4, 2025
A collage of three images from a community event by C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance, featuring a promotional booth with banners, a radio station setup under a tent, and a gathering of attendees. The images are framed by vibrant rainbow graphics.

The start of Pride Month could not be stopped with a little Seattle Sunshine!

We had the best time kicking off our favorite month of the year at Burien PRIDE! It was a little rainy but that just gave us an excuse to loan out some of our classic logo umbrellas to a new generation of c895 fans! The vibes were high and it is always so great to hang out with our listeners, especially out in the south end!

This weekend we are keeping the vibes going at White Center Pride Committee, look for the big pink tent and make sure to stop by to say hi to team c895 for exclusive c895 Pride swag and way more! Find out more about where we will be for the entire month of June c895.org/Pride

Plus you can enter the c895 Pride Playlist Contest in person and here!

 

 

