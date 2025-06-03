FeaturedFestivalPride

c895 Pride Playlist Contest!

June 3, 2025
2 min read
Colorful promotional banner for C89.5 Pride Playlist Contest featuring an image of people celebrating, with text details about entering to win a trip to the Day Trip Festival in Seattle.

Ready to make some noise for Pride? This month c895 is celebrating YOU with The c895 Pride Playlist Contest!

Share your favorite Pride anthems: tracks that make you feel truly seen and unapologetically you at the c895 Pride Hub, to build the most fabulous playlist ever! While you are there tell us why you chose that track and we’ll get it on the Spotify playlist that we’ll be dancing to all year!

Request YOUR favorite Pride Anthem and *you’ll automatically be entered into c89.5’s Pride Playlist Contest, for a chance to win the ultimate Seattle Summer Staycation! 21+ Day Trip Seattle Festival VIP Elevated Experience for Two, plus lodging at W Seattle!

Promotional poster for the Day Trip Festival in Seattle on July 26, 2025. Features artist names Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Aybø, Riordan, Lumi, and Keta Villali. The image depicts a vibrant, scenic view of a waterfront park with a skyline in the background. Hosted at Gas Works Park, 21+ event.Happening at Gas Works Park on Saturday July 26th Day Trip Festival Seattle has a stacked lineup featuring Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Max Styler, and more, Day Trip VIP (21+) passes also include the following amenities: expedited entry lane into the festival, dedicated VIP viewing areas, exclusive bars, VIP dedicated dance area, premium air-conditioned restrooms, and VIP Lounge access.
 
*Winner must be 21+. Contest dates June 1st-30th, one entry per person, winner announced after July 1st, see full contest terms located at https://www.c895.org/pride-playlist-rules/

Enter to win before midnight on June 30th at HERE!

Get loud, get proud, and build the ultimate soundtrack for our community at c895.org/Pride!

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

