Ready to make some noise for Pride? This month c895 is celebrating YOU with The c895 Pride Playlist Contest!

Share your favorite Pride anthems: tracks that make you feel truly seen and unapologetically you at the c895 Pride Hub, to build the most fabulous playlist ever! While you are there tell us why you chose that track and we’ll get it on the Spotify playlist that we’ll be dancing to all year!

Request YOUR favorite Pride Anthem and *you’ll automatically be entered into c89.5’s Pride Playlist Contest, for a chance to win the ultimate Seattle Summer Staycation! 21+ Day Trip Seattle Festival VIP Elevated Experience for Two, plus lodging at W Seattle!

Happening at Gas Works Park on Saturday July 26th Happening at Gas Works Park on Saturday July 26th Day Trip Festival Seattle has a stacked lineup featuring Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Max Styler, and more, Day Trip VIP (21+) passes also include the following amenities: expedited entry lane into the festival, dedicated VIP viewing areas, exclusive bars, VIP dedicated dance area, premium air-conditioned restrooms, and VIP Lounge access.

see full contest terms located at https://www.c895.org/pride-playlist-rules/ *Winner must be 21+. Contest dates June 1st-30th, one entry per person, winner announced after July 1st,

Enter to win before midnight on June 30th at HERE!

Get loud, get proud, and build the ultimate soundtrack for our community at c895.org/Pride!