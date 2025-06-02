EventsFeaturedPride

c895 Pride Events – June 7th!

Harmony Soleil
June 2, 2025
2 min read
Promotional event for C895 at a Pride celebration, featuring a DJ booth, attendees spinning a prize wheel, and colorful decorations including rainbow motifs.

Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound!

And – so is c895! This Pride Month we are going to keep you posted about Pride events around the PNW and giving you details about where you can find the c895 Street Team and DJs celebrating the month! 

Make sure to check out c895’s Pride Hub for all the Pride Month celebrations, your chance to enter the Pride Playlist Contest and more!

This weekend the month is kicking things off with TWO featured events:

  • June 7th: White Center Pride Street Festival
    • 100+ local & LGBTQ-friendly vendors, local performers and main stage headliners, Beer Gardens, delicious food specialties, family play area with bouncy houses and more! Plus look for the big pink c895 tent at the festival with c895 staff, music and merch!

Promotional poster for White Center Pride Street Festival on June 7, featuring a vibrant rainbow-colored event title over a silhouette of a mountain. Includes time from 12 PM to 11 PM, and highlights a kids’ area, entertainment, and beverage gardens with the theme "Resources & Resistance." The bottom of the poster showcases various sponsors and a QR code for additional information.

  • June 7th: Pride in the Park (Seattle)
    • Seattle Pride in the Park, produced by Seattle Pride®, will kick off Seattle’s 51st annual Pride Month celebration on Saturday, June 7 at Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill.Seattle Pride in the Park will feature a can’t-miss lineup of LGBTQIA2S+ performances, a dance-focused stage with an adjacent alcohol garden (21+), food trucks, local nonprofit booths, queer vendors, and more.The free event also includes plenty of family friendly fare – including Drag Queen Storytime – and a teen space designed and hosted by youth in a collaborative internship between Seattle’s LGBTQ Center and Seattle Pride.

Seattle Pride in the Park

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Colorful banner for C895 Pride Hub featuring rainbow swirls and star decorations, with the text 'Your guide to celebrating Pride in the PNW!'
FeaturedPride

The c895 Pride Hub is LIVE! ️‍

Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound! And – so is c895! This June you can look out for the big pink C 89 5 tent from Burien to Seattle, Kitsap to White Center, and beyond! You can look out for c895 DJs and promo team at:...

FeaturedPride

c895 Pride Events – May 30th-June 1st!

‘Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound! And – so is c895! This Pride Month we are going to keep you posted about Pride events around the PNW and giving you details about where you can find the c895 Street Team and DJs...

Logo of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting next to an image of the United States Capitol building under a clear blue sky.
C89.5 Legitimate NewsFeatured

How CPB funding impacts c89.5

Threats to public radio and TV are escalating. On May 1st, the White House issued an Executive Order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.”  As of May 16th, Congress is...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu