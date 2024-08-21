c895 Dance Against Hunger 2.0 Recap!

Another edition of Dance Against Hunger at Food Lifelife in Seattle is in the books!
We want to thank everyone who came down on Saturday and helped pack and sort food for those in need in our community. It was so inspiring to see our community coming together to do good!
And of course we have to give all the props to the amazing Trent Von for bringing the tunes and going in the mix for the entire afternoon, thanks for being awesome, Trent!
Where should we volunteer next? Let us know in the comments!
