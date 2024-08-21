Uncategorized

c895 Dance Against Hunger 2.0 Recap!

Harmony Soleil
August 21, 2024
1 min read
Group of volunteers at Food Lifeline, smiling and posing in a warehouse setting surrounded by boxes and canned goods, with a banner displaying gratitude and statistics about volunteer efforts.
Another edition of Dance Against Hunger at Food Lifelife in Seattle is in the books!
 
We want to thank everyone who came down on Saturday and helped pack and sort food for those in need in our community. It was so inspiring to see our community coming together to do good! 
 
And of course we have to give all the props to the amazing Trent Von for bringing the tunes and going in the mix for the entire afternoon, thanks for being awesome, Trent!
 
Where should we volunteer next? Let us know in the comments!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

