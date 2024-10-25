The Vortex: October 26th Line Up

Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

Harmony Soleil
October 25, 2024
Three images of DJs performing at different events. From left to right: Liz Somes in a green-lit booth, Christine Michelle under pink lighting, and D. Guti featuring a lively crowd interaction in a red-lit setting.

This Saturday October 26th, the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with a trio of DJs spanning genres and sound.

This week we get DEEP with deep house, hypnotic minimal techno and hard techno all in the mix taking your into Sunday morning with Liz Somes, Christine Michelle and D. Guti on the decks.
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
 
Listen on air and online on our app 9pm PT Saturday!
 
Hour 1 – Liz Somes
Hour 2 – Christine Michelle
Hour 3 – D.Guti

Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

