Students

c89.5 Student Wins National Best Podcast Award!

Bruce Wirth
November 15, 2024
1 min read
A graphic of glitter and balloons surrounding a photo of a young holding an award

Congratulations to c89.5’s own Sully B, a graduate of our Advanced Digital Media program here at Nathan Hale High School!

Sully recently won Best Podcast from College Broadcasters, Inc. 2024 National Student Production Awards for “Get A Clue: The Adventures of Bruce Booker” which he produced in his senior year at c89.5.

A photo of a glass trophy with the logo "cbi" and the words College Broadcasters, Inc. at the top. Below, it states: 2024 CBI National Student Production Award Winners> Best Podcast Audio. 1st Place, Seattle Public Schools, KNHC Public Radio. "Get a Clue, the Adventures of Bruce Booker." This is not the first time a c89.5 high school student has bested college-age producers at the CBI Awards.

In 2022, Anomaly, a student co-host on c89.5 Mornings with Drew Bailey, received 1st place for her feature “Anomaly’s Phenomilies.”

We’re so proud of all that our talented and hard-working students accomplish!

Listen to Get A Clue: The Adventures of Bruce Booker

Visit Spooky Stories to hear more stories by c89.5 students.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu