c89.5 Student Wins National Best Podcast Award!

Congratulations to c89.5’s own Sully B, a graduate of our Advanced Digital Media program here at Nathan Hale High School!

Sully recently won Best Podcast from College Broadcasters, Inc. 2024 National Student Production Awards for “Get A Clue: The Adventures of Bruce Booker” which he produced in his senior year at c89.5.

This is not the first time a c89.5 high school student has bested college-age producers at the CBI Awards.

In 2022, Anomaly, a student co-host on c89.5 Mornings with Drew Bailey, received 1st place for her feature “Anomaly’s Phenomilies.”

We’re so proud of all that our talented and hard-working students accomplish!

Listen to Get A Clue: The Adventures of Bruce Booker

https://askcbi.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Get-A-Clue-The-Adventures-of-Bruce-Booker-01.mp3

Visit Spooky Stories to hear more stories by c89.5 students.