The Vortex – January 11th, 2025

Tonight the Vortex is bringing you three hours of minimal house and techno for your Saturday night, starting at 9pm.
This week catch Style E and Emky Rolack in the mix from 9pm to midnight, on your radio in the Puget Sound and around the world on our website and on the free c895 app! ⚡
You can also catch the show after it airs on Demand for two weeks!
Listen on air and online on our app 9pm PT Saturday!
Hour 1 – Minimal House (Style E)
Hour 2 – Minimal House (Style E)
Hour 3 – Techno (Emky Rolack)
Add comment