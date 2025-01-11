The Vortex

The Vortex – January 11th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
January 11, 2025
1 min read
Promotional graphic for 'The Vortex' featuring underground dance music every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM. The image shows two DJs, Style E and Emky Rolack, in their respective panels. Style E is performing at a DJ booth while Emky Rolack is seated outdoors dressed in urban attire.
Tonight the Vortex is bringing you three hours of minimal house and techno for your Saturday night, starting at 9pm.
 
This week catch Style E and Emky Rolack in the mix from 9pm to midnight, on your radio in the Puget Sound and around the world on our website and on the free c895 app! ⚡
 
You can also catch the show after it airs on Demand for two weeks!
 
Listen on air and online on our app 9pm PT Saturday!
 
Hour 1 – Minimal House (Style E)
Hour 2 – Minimal House (Style E)
Hour 3 – Techno (Emky Rolack)

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for 'The Vortex' featuring underground dance music, showing DJs Derrick Deep and Gorio Tala actively mixing at their soundboards with vibrant pink and blue lighting.
Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – December 21st, 2024

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Gorio Tala and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week will explore the sounds of deep house and tech house for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen...

Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.
Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – December 14th, 2024

This week Derrick will be throwing down three hours in the mix exploring deep house, tech house and break beats! Catch last weeks episode featuring Derrick Deep here.  Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs...

Promotional banner for 'The Vortex' underground dance music event, featuring DJ Derrick, Lady Isis, and Shaun Whitcher performing, each displayed in their own panel against a blue, digitally-inspired background.
The Vortex

The Vortex – December 7th, 2024

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Shaun Whitcher, Lady Isis and Derrick from 9pm until midnight!   This week will explore the sounds of tech house, deep house and breaks for three big hours going into Sunday...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu