The Vortex – Saturday June 7th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
June 6, 2025
Promotional banner for 'The Vortex' underground dance music event, featuring a DJ with headphones at a mixer. The event details are every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM, emphasizing bass, minimal, techno genres.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of house from deep and minimal to an hour of organic, catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Deep House
Hour 2 – Organic House
Hour 3 – Tech House

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
