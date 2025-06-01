Color Theory Episode 11: June 1st, 2025

Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Harmony Soleil
June 1, 2025
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon" featuring the event "Color Theory" on June 1st, 2025 from 8-10 PM Pacific, titled as a two-hour journey through the vibrant spectrum of melodic dance music, EP 11, against a sparkling multicolored background.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

HOUR 1

Come Together – Nox Vahn & Marsh
Sharks (feat. Nour) – 16BL
Tiger – Jerome Isma-Ae
8 Hours, Still No Rain – Hosini & Jones Meadow
Green Willow feat. Phillip LaRue – OCULA
Come Alive – Grum feat. Sarah Appel
It Is What It Is – Oliver Smith
Your Love – Qrion
Fractured Reality – Cimmerian
Running feat. Meg Myers – Anyma – Anhvi
Blue Ray Starseed – Talee – Anjunadeep
Endor (Original Mix) – CaPa
Galactic – Jaytech
Feels Like You (Chilled Edit) – Adventure Club, Codeko
Blue Sky Action (Radio Edit) – Above & Beyond

HOUR 2

Through The Dark – MaRLo and Sarah de Warren
Falls Apart – nilsix and Adara
Born To Love – HILO and Sarah de Warren
Neon City – Mark Sherry
Around The World (La La La) – Jessica Audiffred
Bassline Don – Ganja White Night and Truth
My Heaven – SABAI and Fuslie
Already Gone (feat. Rosie Darling) – Hoang and Danny Olsen – Lost In Dreams
Satellites feat. Sarah de Warren (Will Atkinson Remix) – Somna
In My Heart – N3WPORT and Monica Santucci
Polarised – Koven and AEON Mode
FRENCH DREAM – LSZEE – (Clozee + LSDream)
Of My Soul – Au5 and Psyuri – off the new Earthwave EP out on Ophelia
Keep U Safe (feat. Liv Miraldi) – ARMNHMR
Alive feat. RUNN (Trivecta Remix) – Dabin
Best for You One Time (Madlon Mash) – Trivecta, Selah Ford x Jason Ross
Symptoms (feat. Luma) – MitiS, new one

