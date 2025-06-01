Color Theory Episode 11: June 1st, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
HOUR 1
|Come Together – Nox Vahn & Marsh
|Sharks (feat. Nour) – 16BL
|Tiger – Jerome Isma-Ae
|8 Hours, Still No Rain – Hosini & Jones Meadow
|Green Willow feat. Phillip LaRue – OCULA
|Come Alive – Grum feat. Sarah Appel
|It Is What It Is – Oliver Smith
|Your Love – Qrion
|Fractured Reality – Cimmerian
|Running feat. Meg Myers – Anyma – Anhvi
|Blue Ray Starseed – Talee – Anjunadeep
|Endor (Original Mix) – CaPa
|Galactic – Jaytech
|Feels Like You (Chilled Edit) – Adventure Club, Codeko
|Blue Sky Action (Radio Edit) – Above & Beyond
HOUR 2
|Through The Dark – MaRLo and Sarah de Warren
|Falls Apart – nilsix and Adara
|Born To Love – HILO and Sarah de Warren
|Neon City – Mark Sherry
|Around The World (La La La) – Jessica Audiffred
|Bassline Don – Ganja White Night and Truth
|My Heaven – SABAI and Fuslie
|Already Gone (feat. Rosie Darling) – Hoang and Danny Olsen – Lost In Dreams
|Satellites feat. Sarah de Warren (Will Atkinson Remix) – Somna
|In My Heart – N3WPORT and Monica Santucci
|Polarised – Koven and AEON Mode
|FRENCH DREAM – LSZEE – (Clozee + LSDream)
|Of My Soul – Au5 and Psyuri – off the new Earthwave EP out on Ophelia
|Keep U Safe (feat. Liv Miraldi) – ARMNHMR
|Alive feat. RUNN (Trivecta Remix) – Dabin
|Best for You One Time (Madlon Mash) – Trivecta, Selah Ford x Jason Ross
|Symptoms (feat. Luma) – MitiS, new one
