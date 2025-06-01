Color Theory Episode 11: June 1st, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Come Together – Nox Vahn & Marsh Sharks (feat. Nour) – 16BL Tiger – Jerome Isma-Ae 8 Hours, Still No Rain – Hosini & Jones Meadow Green Willow feat. Phillip LaRue – OCULA Come Alive – Grum feat. Sarah Appel It Is What It Is – Oliver Smith Your Love – Qrion Fractured Reality – Cimmerian Running feat. Meg Myers – Anyma – Anhvi Blue Ray Starseed – Talee – Anjunadeep Endor (Original Mix) – CaPa Galactic – Jaytech Feels Like You (Chilled Edit) – Adventure Club, Codeko Blue Sky Action (Radio Edit) – Above & Beyond

HOUR 2