Sunset Cruise Cancellation Update

Dear friends and attendees of the Sunset Cruise East and West,

It’s with our deepest regret that we must inform you that the HiYU is unavailable to sail tonight, due to unforeseen circumstances.

The situation is out of our control and came up at the very last minute.

In light of these changes, we at c895 have been left in the unfortunate and uncomfortable situation of cancelling our beloved Sunset Cruise. As of right now, we are unable to guarantee an East Cruise and thus do not feel comfortable confirming that event will move forward.

Our team worked tirelessly to make this event happen, and we are truly disappointed to share this news coming directly from the HiYU.

We were so looking forward to dancing with you at sunset, just as planned.

We are have also made the decision to cancel Sunset Cruise East scheduled for September 18th, 2025.

As a result, we are offering a full refund for your tickets – both East and Westf. However, you will have the option to redeem your tickets purchased for a makeup event that we are currently planning for mid-September.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and deeply appreciate your understanding in this matter.

With gratitude,

June, Mia, Harmony, and the whole team at c89.5