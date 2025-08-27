Add comment

Panoramic view of Seattle skyline at sunset with the Space Needle prominently featured.
Uncategorized

Sunset Cruise Cancellation Update

Dear friends and attendees of the Sunset Cruise East and West, It’s with our deepest regret that we must inform you that the HiYU is unavailable to sail tonight, due to unforeseen circumstances. The situation is out of our control and came up at the...

Uncategorized

Sunset Cruise – SOLD OUT!

The c895 Sunset Cruise West is SOLD OUT! Which means the only way for you to come aboard the Hiyu this Thursday evening is to win your way on! We have a few more chances for you to win your way onto the c895 Sunset Cruise this week so make sure you...

Promotional flyer for "The Vortex" underground dance music event featuring DJ Gene Lee, on July 19, 2025, broadcasting on C89.5 FM. The flyer includes an image of DJ Gene Lee mixing on a DJ controller.
Uncategorized

The Vortex – Saturday July 19th, 2025

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Gene Lee and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week will explore the sounds of house from deep and minimal to an hour of organic, catch it all across three big hours...

