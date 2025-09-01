Rave Against the Machine Event FAQs!

You have questions, we have FAQs!

This is your one stop stop for all that – You Need To Know About Our Rave Against the Machine Event on September 11 at Monkey Loft Seattle!

Where can I buy tickets?

We are only selling door tickets to this event due to venue capacity. You can RSVP HERE and we’ll see you at the door! If you bought tickets for our Sunset Cruise Events, keep reading, we have more information for you below!

What will the Door tickets be priced at?

Door tickets are priced at $65, as this is a fundraiser for our beloved station. As you may be aware, due to federal funding cuts, c89.5 is now 95% publicly funded, which includes your help! We’re grateful to you, our supporters, and cannot wait to dance the night away with you at one of our three stages!

How many DJs will be at the event?

We’re talking about over 13! Plus we have a few other surprises in store. We are celebrating this end-of-summer blowout event with over three stages, and are taking over the Deck, the Loft, and the Green Room downstairs. We cannot wait to dance the night away with you!

Will Matt and Mel from Planet Dance be there?

Heck yeah, they will be! They’ll be doing a special edition of Planet Dance live from Monkey Loft on September 11th. You might even get a chance to be on the radio too!

What are the hours of the event?

Come ready to dance the night away from 7 pm – 12 am.

Will there be parking?

There is a ton of street parking, but we also recommend Uber/Lyfts if you want to be safe.

What is the age limit for this event?

This event is 21+ only.

Can I win tickets?

You sure will have the chance to! You will have a chance to win tickets on-air throughout the two weeks leading up to the event. Listen in for your chance to win!

I’m a photographer, can I come and get some photos?

Please contact our Promotions and Events Director, mia@c895.org, and she’ll take it from there.

What happens to my tickets that I previously purchased for one of the canceled HiYU Sunset Cruise parties?

Your tickets will automatically transfer to this event. We cannot wait to dance together!

I can’t go to this new event… What happens now?

If you are unable to attend, we would be happy to give you a refund for your previously purchased cruise tickets. Please email mia@c895.org to request the refund, and she will be able to assist you. We certainly will miss you on the dance floor with us, but we understand!

Why did you cancel the cruises?

Given the information we received from HiYU, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel our August event and the future cruise event in September that we had previously scheduled with them. This decision truly was beyond our control.