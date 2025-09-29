Add comment

You may also like

Advertisement for "The Vortex," a weekly underground dance music radio show on C89.5 FM from 9 PM to midnight, featuring DJ Kinjo from Derrick Records and host Derrick Deep from Uniting Souls. Includes promotion for an upcoming show on September 27, 2025, by Rhizome Records titled "Body Space Universe." The background features abstract, cosmic-inspired designs.
Uncategorized

The Vortex – Saturday September 26th

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Kinjo & Rhizome Records and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week will explore house vibes with a special Rhizome “Not Only The Universe” mix featuring...

Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon, Color Theory, Episode 18," featuring vibrant, colorful graphics and set for September 7, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific on a Sunday.
Uncategorized

Color Theory Episode 18: September 7th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its...

Promotional banner for Rave Against the Machine Fundraiser at Monkey Loft on September 11, 2025, from 7 PM to 12 AM, featuring a diverse group of six DJs at their equipment.
Uncategorized

Rave Against the Machine Event FAQs!

You have questions, we have FAQs!  This is your one stop stop for all that – You Need To Know About Our Rave Against the Machine Event on September 11 at Monkey Loft Seattle! Where can I buy tickets? We are only selling door tickets to this...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu