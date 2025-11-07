It’s A Vibe – 11/7

Get in the Mix: DJ Lady Love Kicks Off Your Weekend with “It’s A Vibe”!

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means—it’s time to find your groove! Tune in every week for “It’s A Vibe” with the legendary mixologist, DJ Lady Love! She’s here to deliver an electrifying hour in the mix, perfectly kicking off your weekend with the freshest tracks and deepest cuts.

Tonight, DJ Lady Love has something truly special planned: a powerful journey back to the roots of the culture as we kick off Hip-Hop History Month!

When asked to describe her inspiration for the show, DJ Lady Love (a pioneer Hip-Hop DJ herself!) said:

“As a Pioneer Hip Hop DJ it is only right that I kick off Hip Hop History month with The Golden Age era! Get ready for classic artists like Run DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Biz Markie, Roxanne Shante, Big Daddy Kane, The Beastie Boys, and more! Let’s get wit the ‘LOVE, PEACE AND HAVING FUN OF THE HIP HOP CULTURE!'”

Don’t miss this incredible hour-long history lesson and party rolled into one. Get ready to turn the volume up, because “It’s A Vibe” is about to take you back to the era that changed music forever.

Listen in tonight at 8pm!