We here at c895 promised you a party, it’s back on, and we are going — BIG!

On Thursday, September 11th, join c895 for the ultimate summer send off: c895’s Rave Against the Machine Fundrasier event!

We’re taking over all three spaces of the legendary Monkey Loft in Sodo, to go hard from 7 to midnight! This means we will have three stages, over thirteen DJs, and all we need is YOU! Dance with Kryspin, Sloane Motion, Harmony Soleil, Mia Maya, DJ Lady Love, Grandmixer GMS, Madlon, Black Lab, Josh Dahlberg with the Groove Gallery Crew, special surprises and MORE!

c895’s Rave Against the Machine Fundraiser event is 21+ and all of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit c895, making up for the revenue that we lost with the cancellation of our Sunset Cruise events.

If you have tickets from either Sunset Cruise West or East, you are in luck! Your ticket already gets you into Rave Against the Machine, no further purchase necessary.

No ticket from the cancelled Sunset Cruise(s)? No problem, you can RSVP HERE and then get your $65 tickets at the door at Monkey Loft on 9/11!

We cannot wait to dance with you at Monkey Loft to celebrate not only this amazing radio station but YOU the amazing listeners that make it all possible!

If you have any questions about your Sunset Cruise ticket please email mia@c895.org!

RSVP to Rave Against The Machine HERE and we’ll see you on 9/11 at Monkey Loft!