Double the Wave, Double the Trent Von!

Harmony Soleil
November 24, 2025
2 min read
Person DJing at a booth with the "Party Time" logo, against a neon blue grid background.

Totally Tubular News, Seattle!

Save the Wave has been essential Seattle listening for almost 30 years, but once a week? As if. If you’ve ever wished you could get more of DJ Trent Von’s legendary 80s mix, c895 is here to make your dreams come true!

Starting the week of 12/01, c895 is excited to now double the wave and double the Trent Von every week with an encore presentation of  your favorite new wave mix show!

Get ready to groove with classic New Wave bangers and deep cuts from the 1980s, now bringing you nostalgia TWO mornings a week:

  • Original Airing: Thursday Mornings, 7 AM – 9 AM

  • ENCORE Airing: Saturday Mornings, 7 AM – 9 AM

Kick off your weekend with a powerful mix of 80s New Wave classics! Whatever and wherever your Saturday takes you. Listen while you are…

  • Tackling your Saturday chore list,

  • Cooking up a bodacious breakfast for the fam, or

  • Just settling in for some pure nostalgia…

Save the Wave on Saturday mornings is a radical start to your weekend!

Trent Von is in the mix, diving deep into his catalogue of beloved classics and those hidden gems you almost forgot about.

Tune in Thursday and Saturday Mornings from 7-9am for Save the Wave with Trent Von, only on c895!

And don’t forget: if you STILL can’t get enough Save the Wave, you can donate to c895 and become a sustaining member to unlock access to the non-stop 24/7 Save the Wave web stream!

