Color Theory Episode 23: November 30th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
November 30, 2025
Promotional graphic for "Color Theory", an event featuring music by Madeon, airing on November 30, 2025. Includes an image of a person with face paint framed by colorful, circular designs. The event is described as a two-hour journey through melodic dance music, scheduled from 8-10 PM Pacific.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, December 14th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hour 1 – Guest mix featuring rebirth.reimagine

1 rebirth.reimagine – the end
2 Wreckx-n-Effect – Rump Shaker (Feel Suite Flip)
3 Ourman – Rezolve
4 Cøntra – Shantique
5 rebirth.reimagine – ID
6 Skeler, vowl – vbe mer
7 Saja Boys – Your Idol (rebirth.reimagine redo)
8 Abstrakt Sonance, Wraz – Anglar
9 Cesco – GITP
10 Ahee – Bass Baddie
11 Skeler, Juche – Around the World
12 Beyonce – Diva (Jon Casey & 42CLO Bootleg)
13 Phrva – Is It All
14 Chappell Roan – Hot to Go! (Inari x Just John Flip)
15 Taiki Nulight – 142 Godzilla
16 An-ten-nae, Abstrakt Sonance – Ghost Signal
17 Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi (Taiki Nulight Refix)
18 Criso – Face
19 Route 94 – My Love (Anon x Roto Bootleg)
20 msft – Bonkers
21 Mary Droppinz – Yummy Gummy
22 Zero – On Job
23 Skrillex ft. Damien Marley – Bun Dem (Noizeeh x Tazu Bootleg)
24 Tinashe – Nasty (Casey Club Bootleg)
25 Chef Boyarbeatz, Mythm – Frontin
26 Lisa – Elastigirl (rebirth.reimagine redo) [unreleased]
27 Flux Pavillion – I Can’t Stop (Valdeez Flip)
28 rebirth.reimagine – ID
29 ONHELL, Baseck – Chicano Grime
30 isqa – flusterf*ck
31 Nero – Innocence
32 Nero, Taiki Nulight – Innoncence 2025
33 Delerium ft. Sarah MacLachlan – Silence (rebirth.reimagine redo) [unreleased]

Hour 2 – Madlon

1 Scorpio (Talk To The Stars) – STARSIGNS, Linney, yetep, Manila Killa
2 Drifting Away – Mattilo
3 JOY – LO’99 & Ray Foxx
4 Tides – Jono Stephenson & Dyson
5 Colour Flash – Darren Porter
6 Floating Away – Alison Wonderland
7 Before I Go (feat. vanru) – Trivecta
8 Turn Back – Daxson, Clara Yates
9 Both Of Us – Neelix, Jacob
10 Waves – Tripolar
11 Stay With Me – Karmaxis
12 BELIEVE – ALLEYCVT x LEVEL UP
13 Guardian Angel – Dimension, Karen Harding
14 Let Me Move – NVADRZ & ALIAS
15 RUN – ÆON:MODE
16 Doomsday – Zomboy

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

