Color Theory Episode 23: November 30th, 2025

Hour 1 – Guest mix featuring rebirth.reimagine

1 rebirth.reimagine – the end 2 Wreckx-n-Effect – Rump Shaker (Feel Suite Flip) 3 Ourman – Rezolve 4 Cøntra – Shantique 5 rebirth.reimagine – ID 6 Skeler, vowl – vbe mer 7 Saja Boys – Your Idol (rebirth.reimagine redo) 8 Abstrakt Sonance, Wraz – Anglar 9 Cesco – GITP 10 Ahee – Bass Baddie 11 Skeler, Juche – Around the World 12 Beyonce – Diva (Jon Casey & 42CLO Bootleg) 13 Phrva – Is It All 14 Chappell Roan – Hot to Go! (Inari x Just John Flip) 15 Taiki Nulight – 142 Godzilla 16 An-ten-nae, Abstrakt Sonance – Ghost Signal 17 Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi (Taiki Nulight Refix) 18 Criso – Face 19 Route 94 – My Love (Anon x Roto Bootleg) 20 msft – Bonkers 21 Mary Droppinz – Yummy Gummy 22 Zero – On Job 23 Skrillex ft. Damien Marley – Bun Dem (Noizeeh x Tazu Bootleg) 24 Tinashe – Nasty (Casey Club Bootleg) 25 Chef Boyarbeatz, Mythm – Frontin 26 Lisa – Elastigirl (rebirth.reimagine redo) [unreleased] 27 Flux Pavillion – I Can’t Stop (Valdeez Flip) 28 rebirth.reimagine – ID 29 ONHELL, Baseck – Chicano Grime 30 isqa – flusterf*ck 31 Nero – Innocence 32 Nero, Taiki Nulight – Innoncence 2025 33 Delerium ft. Sarah MacLachlan – Silence (rebirth.reimagine redo) [unreleased]

Hour 2 – Madlon