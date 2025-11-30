Color Theory Episode 23: November 30th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, December 14th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1 – Guest mix featuring rebirth.reimagine
|1
|rebirth.reimagine – the end
|2
|Wreckx-n-Effect – Rump Shaker (Feel Suite Flip)
|3
|Ourman – Rezolve
|4
|Cøntra – Shantique
|5
|rebirth.reimagine – ID
|6
|Skeler, vowl – vbe mer
|7
|Saja Boys – Your Idol (rebirth.reimagine redo)
|8
|Abstrakt Sonance, Wraz – Anglar
|9
|Cesco – GITP
|10
|Ahee – Bass Baddie
|11
|Skeler, Juche – Around the World
|12
|Beyonce – Diva (Jon Casey & 42CLO Bootleg)
|13
|Phrva – Is It All
|14
|Chappell Roan – Hot to Go! (Inari x Just John Flip)
|15
|Taiki Nulight – 142 Godzilla
|16
|An-ten-nae, Abstrakt Sonance – Ghost Signal
|17
|Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi (Taiki Nulight Refix)
|18
|Criso – Face
|19
|Route 94 – My Love (Anon x Roto Bootleg)
|20
|msft – Bonkers
|21
|Mary Droppinz – Yummy Gummy
|22
|Zero – On Job
|23
|Skrillex ft. Damien Marley – Bun Dem (Noizeeh x Tazu Bootleg)
|24
|Tinashe – Nasty (Casey Club Bootleg)
|25
|Chef Boyarbeatz, Mythm – Frontin
|26
|Lisa – Elastigirl (rebirth.reimagine redo) [unreleased]
|27
|Flux Pavillion – I Can’t Stop (Valdeez Flip)
|28
|rebirth.reimagine – ID
|29
|ONHELL, Baseck – Chicano Grime
|30
|isqa – flusterf*ck
|31
|Nero – Innocence
|32
|Nero, Taiki Nulight – Innoncence 2025
|33
|Delerium ft. Sarah MacLachlan – Silence (rebirth.reimagine redo) [unreleased]
Hour 2 – Madlon
|1
|Scorpio (Talk To The Stars) – STARSIGNS, Linney, yetep, Manila Killa
|2
|Drifting Away – Mattilo
|3
|JOY – LO’99 & Ray Foxx
|4
|Tides – Jono Stephenson & Dyson
|5
|Colour Flash – Darren Porter
|6
|Floating Away – Alison Wonderland
|7
|Before I Go (feat. vanru) – Trivecta
|8
|Turn Back – Daxson, Clara Yates
|9
|Both Of Us – Neelix, Jacob
|10
|Waves – Tripolar
|11
|Stay With Me – Karmaxis
|12
|BELIEVE – ALLEYCVT x LEVEL UP
|13
|Guardian Angel – Dimension, Karen Harding
|14
|Let Me Move – NVADRZ & ALIAS
|15
|RUN – ÆON:MODE
|16
|Doomsday – Zomboy
