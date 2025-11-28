Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – Saturday November 29th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
November 28, 2025
1 min read
Promotional banner for "The Vortex" underground dance music radio show on C895, featuring DJ Derrick Hope and Kinjo, airing every Saturday 9PM-12AM, with a dark neon-themed design and date 11.29.2025.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Kinjo of  Rhizome Records taking over the first hour for “Not The Only Universe”, followed by Derrick Deep taking over for the rest of the show.
 
Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Kinjo
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

