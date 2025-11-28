It’s A Vibe – 11/28

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe” with the one and only legendary mixologist, DJ Lady Love! Every week, she delivers a high-voltage, hour-long mix of the freshest tracks and deepest cuts to kick your weekend into overdrive.

Tonight’s theme: The Grand Finale!

DJ Lady Love is wrapping up her celebration of hip-hop history month tonight!

When asked about the show, DJLL had this to say:

It’s the Finale of Hip Hop history month.. I’m going out with a bang representing my culture of hip hop. Come join me and work off that food with some treats from DJladylove!

Tune in tonight at 8 PM PT to see if your favorite 80s Hip-Hop powerhouse makes the ultimate “It’s A Vibe” playlist.

Don’t miss the reveal! Listen tonight at 8 PM and On Demand for the next two weeks!