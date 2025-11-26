MixgivingSpecialty Shows

Mixgiving 2025 – Full Line Up!

Harmony Soleil
November 26, 2025
Promotional poster for C89.5 Mixgiving 2025 event, featuring elegant script and decorative elements on a red background, with the text 'You are cordially invited...'

Forget the food coma. This Thanksgiving, we’re bringing the ultimate feast of beats! Get ready for Mixgiving, your all-day dance party on c89.5!

We’ve set the table and the guest list is stacked!

c895 kicks off the celebrations bright and early at 6 AM as Trent Von brings the first course: a super-sized helping of new wave favorites on Save the Wave until noon!

Then, get ready for the musical potluck. We’ve invited the whole Team Drive at 5 crew, plus some exclusive guest DJs including Meduza, FALLON and Danny Avila! 

Don’t run off after dessert! At 8 PM, Planet Dance serves up three hours of classic Drive at 5 Mixes from the 90s and early 2000s mixed by legendary c895 DJ Victor Menegaux. These are the actual mixes that ran on air over twenty years ago flavored with all the nostalgia you can handle, defrosted from the c895 vault for a special Mixgiving edition of Planet Dance!

Promotional poster for Sewer Ratz music event on C89.5, featuring Toaster Cookie & Old English, set for November 27, 2025, from 11 PM to 1 AM. Background includes an illustration of an old-fashioned radio and autumn leaves.Save room for the drop! We are wrapping up Mixgiving with a special edition of the Bassment. Seattle bass collective Sewer Ratz are taking over starting at 11pm! ToasterCookie & Old English are spinning late-night, going hard with the perfect bass filled set for rolling into your Black Friday!

Listen all day on your radio or on our free smart phone app. Start the holiday prep now but downloading the c895 app HERE.

So ditch the stretchy pants and get ready to dance off that dinner. Mixgiving starts Thanksgiving Thursday at 6 AM on c895! Check out the full line up below and plan accordingly!

TIME DJ
6:00 AM Save the Wave
7:00 AM Save the Wave
8:00 AM Save the Wave
9:00 AM Save the Wave
10:00 AM Save the Wave
11:00 AM Save the Wave
12:00 PM Kryspin
1:00 PM MEDUZA
2:00 PM DJ Creativity
3:00 PM FALLON
4:00 PM Grandmixer GMS
5:00 PM DRIVE AT 5
6:00 PM Harmony Soleil
7:00 PM DANNY AVILA
8:00 PM PLANET DANCE – Classic Drive at 5
9:00 PM PLANET DANCE – Classic Drive at 5
10:00 PM PLANET DANCE – Classic Drive at 5
11:00 PM THE BASSMENT – Sewer Ratz Take Over

 

