Mixgiving 2025 – Full Line Up!

Forget the food coma. This Thanksgiving, we’re bringing the ultimate feast of beats! Get ready for Mixgiving, your all-day dance party on c89.5!

We’ve set the table and the guest list is stacked!

c895 kicks off the celebrations bright and early at 6 AM as Trent Von brings the first course: a super-sized helping of new wave favorites on Save the Wave until noon!

Then, get ready for the musical potluck. We’ve invited the whole Team Drive at 5 crew, plus some exclusive guest DJs including Meduza, FALLON and Danny Avila!

Don’t run off after dessert! At 8 PM, Planet Dance serves up three hours of classic Drive at 5 Mixes from the 90s and early 2000s mixed by legendary c895 DJ Victor Menegaux. These are the actual mixes that ran on air over twenty years ago flavored with all the nostalgia you can handle, defrosted from the c895 vault for a special Mixgiving edition of Planet Dance!

Save room for the drop! We are wrapping up Mixgiving with a special edition of the Bassment. Seattle bass collective Sewer Ratz are taking over starting at 11pm! ToasterCookie & Old English are spinning late-night, going hard with the perfect bass filled set for rolling into your Black Friday!

Listen all day on your radio or on our free smart phone app. Start the holiday prep now but downloading the c895 app HERE.

So ditch the stretchy pants and get ready to dance off that dinner. Mixgiving starts Thanksgiving Thursday at 6 AM on c895! Check out the full line up below and plan accordingly!