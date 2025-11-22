Sub 49 Radio features Solh

Specialty ShowsSub 49 Radio

November 22, 2025
Another episode of our newest show Sub 49 Radio is hitting your speakers this Sunday night!

Meet This Weeks Featured Artist: Sohl!

Solh is a dance music artist fusing the sounds of disco and house music. While he’s about to meet another life goal of his by becoming a veterinarian, Solh is always trying to push the envelope with new ways to merge the sounds of groove and funk with the harder sounds of electronic music. His number one initiative being: Unity Through Music. Bringing people of different backgrounds and tastes in music to dance together.

Inspired by the namesake Seattle record label, Sub 49 Radio explores everything from the dark and heavy to the groovy and melodic. The show plays mixes from local and international DJs, with a strong emphasis on the Pacific Northwest and its incredible Electronic Music Scene!

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night and again on 12/7 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!

