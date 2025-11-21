It’s A Vibe – 11/21

It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

Promotional image for a Hip Hop themed event titled "It's A Vibe/Whirladylove", featuring the text "You never thought that Hip Hop would take it far" and "The 90's, Friday @ 8 PM". Includes an individual in a shiny red outfit with a voluminous afro hairstyle, standing against a background with a microphone, vinyl record, and cassette tape labeled 'Mixtape 101'.

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe” with the one and only legendary mixologist, DJ Lady Love! Every week, she delivers a high-voltage, hour-long mix of the freshest tracks and deepest cuts to kick your weekend into overdrive.

Tonight’s theme: All 90s All Night

DJ Lady Love is keeping the Hip-Hop History Month celebration rolling all November long! Tonight, she’s finding herself in the 90s and…staying there!

As a Pioneer Hip-Hop DJ, Lady Love knows exactly which icons to feature, but she’s keeping her cards close to her chest!

As we continue on with Hip Hop History Month, I’m going to make a stop in da 90’s when Hip Hop was feeling herself and letting her voice be heard! The 90’s opened up so many creative doors for the music of the culture that my mix is only gonna get a peek into the world of 90’s hip hop so join me on this journey  through time and the Culture of hip hop.

Tune in tonight at 8 PM PT to see if your favorite 80s Hip-Hop powerhouse makes the ultimate “It’s A Vibe” playlist.

Don’t miss the reveal! Listen tonight at 8 PM and On Demand for the next two weeks!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

