It’s A Vibe – 11/21

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe” with the one and only legendary mixologist, DJ Lady Love! Every week, she delivers a high-voltage, hour-long mix of the freshest tracks and deepest cuts to kick your weekend into overdrive.

Tonight’s theme: All 90s All Night

DJ Lady Love is keeping the Hip-Hop History Month celebration rolling all November long! Tonight, she’s finding herself in the 90s and…staying there!

As a Pioneer Hip-Hop DJ, Lady Love knows exactly which icons to feature, but she’s keeping her cards close to her chest!

As we continue on with Hip Hop History Month, I’m going to make a stop in da 90’s when Hip Hop was feeling herself and letting her voice be heard! The 90’s opened up so many creative doors for the music of the culture that my mix is only gonna get a peek into the world of 90’s hip hop so join me on this journey through time and the Culture of hip hop.

Tune in tonight at 8 PM PT to see if your favorite 80s Hip-Hop powerhouse makes the ultimate “It’s A Vibe” playlist.

Don’t miss the reveal! Listen tonight at 8 PM and On Demand for the next two weeks!