Color Theory Episode 22: November 16th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 30th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Here Comes the Sun (feat. Northern Lite) – Pretty Pink Asleep In My Head (mölly Remix) – Blonde Maze, Polar Inc. & Channy Leaneagh Timer – Heard Right & Kiholm Never Walk Alone (Alex Wann Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Stevie Appleton & Alex Wann Different Way (ARTBAT Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Zeeba & ARTBAT Deep Shadow – Laura van Dam Escape – JAWNS I Can’t Sleep – Jesabel Clock – Lost Prince All Night – SOHMI Eternal – Sunny Lax fav pastel lost – Slowpalace Come Home (Sendr Remix) – Aly & Fila, Kyau & Albert Echoes – southstar Fade – Dead Rose Empty Space (Without You Pt. 2) – William Black & Baby Blue

HOUR 2