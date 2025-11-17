Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 22: November 16th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
November 16, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon," featuring Color Theory on November 2, 2025. Displays a colorful, glowing sphere with intricate designs, set against a dark background with vibrant neon text.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 30th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Here Comes the Sun (feat. Northern Lite) – Pretty Pink
Asleep In My Head (mölly Remix) – Blonde Maze, Polar Inc. & Channy Leaneagh
Timer – Heard Right & Kiholm
Never Walk Alone (Alex Wann Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Stevie Appleton & Alex Wann
Different Way (ARTBAT Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Zeeba & ARTBAT
Deep Shadow – Laura van Dam
Escape – JAWNS
I Can’t Sleep – Jesabel
Clock – Lost Prince
All Night – SOHMI
Eternal – Sunny Lax fav pastel
lost – Slowpalace
Come Home (Sendr Remix) – Aly & Fila, Kyau & Albert
Echoes – southstar
Fade – Dead Rose
Empty Space (Without You Pt. 2) – William Black & Baby Blue

HOUR 2

alive (Lizzy Jane Remix) – Whipped Cream & NoMe
Through The Storm (Extended Promo Mix) – Alan Fullmer & Josie Sandfeld
Time (Steve Allen x Allen Watts Remix) – Headstrong feat. Stine Grove
Keep Your Dreams Alive (Darren Porter Remix) – Giuseppe Ottaviani & Darren Porter
This Feeling – Maria Healy
On Repeat – Nifra & Sarah de Warren
By My Side – Levity
STOMP OUT – Ravenscoon & Wiley
Violence – HVDES
Make It Wobble VIP – KTN, Wooli & Takura
Say It (JVST LANDED Rebook) – Flume
Find Me In The Dark (feat. baby blue) – William Black
Queen Of The Dark – Sharlitz Web & Jessy Covets
Goodbye – William Black, Blanke & MGRD
Fall Into You – ALLEYCVT fav color
Again – EDDIE & Nikademis
Attention – Solomon France

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

