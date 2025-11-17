Color Theory Episode 22: November 16th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 30th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Here Comes the Sun (feat. Northern Lite) – Pretty Pink
|Asleep In My Head (mölly Remix) – Blonde Maze, Polar Inc. & Channy Leaneagh
|Timer – Heard Right & Kiholm
|Never Walk Alone (Alex Wann Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Stevie Appleton & Alex Wann
|Different Way (ARTBAT Remix) – BLOND:ISH, Zeeba & ARTBAT
|Deep Shadow – Laura van Dam
|Escape – JAWNS
|I Can’t Sleep – Jesabel
|Clock – Lost Prince
|All Night – SOHMI
|Eternal – Sunny Lax
|fav pastel
|lost – Slowpalace
|Come Home (Sendr Remix) – Aly & Fila, Kyau & Albert
|Echoes – southstar
|Fade – Dead Rose
|Empty Space (Without You Pt. 2) – William Black & Baby Blue
HOUR 2
|alive (Lizzy Jane Remix) – Whipped Cream & NoMe
|Through The Storm (Extended Promo Mix) – Alan Fullmer & Josie Sandfeld
|Time (Steve Allen x Allen Watts Remix) – Headstrong feat. Stine Grove
|Keep Your Dreams Alive (Darren Porter Remix) – Giuseppe Ottaviani & Darren Porter
|This Feeling – Maria Healy
|On Repeat – Nifra & Sarah de Warren
|By My Side – Levity
|STOMP OUT – Ravenscoon & Wiley
|Violence – HVDES
|Make It Wobble VIP – KTN, Wooli & Takura
|Say It (JVST LANDED Rebook) – Flume
|Find Me In The Dark (feat. baby blue) – William Black
|Queen Of The Dark – Sharlitz Web & Jessy Covets
|Goodbye – William Black, Blanke & MGRD
|Fall Into You – ALLEYCVT
|fav color
|Again – EDDIE & Nikademis
|Attention – Solomon France
