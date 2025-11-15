Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – Saturday November 15th

Harmony Soleil
November 14, 2025
Promotional banner for "The Vortex" on C89.5, featuring underground dance music with upcoming guest Veta Vitali and host Derrick Deepwell. Set against a vibrant, abstract background, the right side shows a person standing in a forest with autumn leaves.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Veta Vitali and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore house vibes with locals Veta and Derrick! Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Veta Vitali
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

