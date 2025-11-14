It’s A Vibe – 11/14

It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

Harmony Soleil
November 14, 2025
Promotional image for "It's a Vibe" event, featuring a large graphic of a vintage boombox and a silhouette of a person with an afro wearing sunglasses and a hat. Text announces an event at 8 PM Friday for Hip Hop History Month, focusing on '80s DJs and groups.

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to plug into the electrifying energy of “It’s A Vibe” with the one and only legendary mixologist, DJ Lady Love! Every week, she delivers a high-voltage, hour-long mix of the freshest tracks and deepest cuts to kick your weekend into overdrive.

Tonight’s theme: Duos, Groups, and Hip-Hop History!

DJ Lady Love is keeping the Hip-Hop History Month celebration rolling all November long! Tonight, she’s taking us on a deep dive into the era of the gold chains, fresh kicks, and incredible tag-teams: The Hip-Hop Duos and Groups of the 1980s.

As a Pioneer Hip-Hop DJ, Lady Love knows exactly which icons to feature, but she’s keeping her cards close to her chest! She threw down the challenge, saying:

“I am still celebrating Hip Hop History month! Tonight’s show will celebrate the Duos and Groups of the 80’s! Can you guess who will make the cut??? Tune in and find out. Let’s have some fun!”

Tune in tonight at 8 PM PT to see if your favorite 80s Hip-Hop powerhouse makes the ultimate “It’s A Vibe” playlist.

Don’t miss the reveal! Listen tonight at 8 PM!

