Color Theory Episode 22: November 2nd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 16th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

Hour 1

Saku (feat. Clara La San) – Bicep Uluwatu Rain – Chris Luno & Elliot Chapman Inside My Mind – Tommy Farrow & Ross Quinn Rush – Jerro & Benjamin Roustaing Just a Touch – Odetari You Are Mad – Hidden Empire Let Me Love You – BONNIE X CLYDE Be Real (Mat Zo Remix) – ZOF Turn It Up (Edit) – Hidden Empire iPod Touch – Ninajirachi fav pastel I Need You (feat. Charlotte Haining) – Rameses B I Can’t Take It – Just A Gent, UNDY & Seiren Back To You – ALLEYCVT Runaway – Jkyl & Hyde lucky 777 – wes mills Show Me The Stars – Champagne Drip It’s Strange (Jigitz Remix) [feat. K.Flay] – Louis The Child

Hour 2