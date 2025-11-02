Color Theory Episode 22: November 2nd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 16th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Saku (feat. Clara La San) – Bicep
|Uluwatu Rain – Chris Luno & Elliot Chapman
|Inside My Mind – Tommy Farrow & Ross Quinn
|Rush – Jerro & Benjamin Roustaing
|Just a Touch – Odetari
|You Are Mad – Hidden Empire
|Let Me Love You – BONNIE X CLYDE
|Be Real (Mat Zo Remix) – ZOF
|Turn It Up (Edit) – Hidden Empire
|iPod Touch – Ninajirachi
|fav pastel
|I Need You (feat. Charlotte Haining) – Rameses B
|I Can’t Take It – Just A Gent, UNDY & Seiren
|Back To You – ALLEYCVT
|Runaway – Jkyl & Hyde
|lucky 777 – wes mills
|Show Me The Stars – Champagne Drip
|It’s Strange (Jigitz Remix) [feat. K.Flay] – Louis The Child
Hour 2
|Swimming In The Sky – ARMNHMR
|Deepest Water (feat. Syd Taylor) [Synymata Remix] – Dabin
|The Land of Nanisa – Ilan Bluestone & Stoneblue
|Let You Know – Uforea & JØNI
|Rise Again – Driftmoon, XiJaro & Pitch
|SWITCH – Asdek & ESPER
|Friendship (feat. Olivia Ridgely and Casey Cook) [RYN Remix] – SABAI & Botcash
|Deep Clear Water – Gryffin & GriZ
|Falling Through Clouds – ETHYRIAL & ELLE VEE
|Let’s Get It Started (Levity x Crankdat Remix) [Official Extended Mix] – Black Eyed Peas
|NPC – TINYKVT & Bad Proxy
|fav color
|How I Do It – REZZ, Dillon Francis & BRVMES (brow-ms)
|Hello I Miss U – Mazare, SadBois & Carter Rubin
|So Far Away – Seven Lions, Lily Ahlberg
|Rainbows & Waterfalls (Trivecta Flip) – Pretty Lights
|Gold – STAR SEED & Josh Rubin
Add comment