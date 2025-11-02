Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 22: November 2nd, 2025

Harmony Soleil
November 2, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon," featuring Color Theory on November 2, 2025. Displays a colorful, glowing sphere with intricate designs, set against a dark background with vibrant neon text.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 16th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

Hour 1

Saku (feat. Clara La San) – Bicep
Uluwatu Rain – Chris Luno & Elliot Chapman
Inside My Mind – Tommy Farrow & Ross Quinn
Rush – Jerro & Benjamin Roustaing
Just a Touch – Odetari
You Are Mad – Hidden Empire
Let Me Love You – BONNIE X CLYDE
Be Real (Mat Zo Remix) – ZOF
Turn It Up (Edit) – Hidden Empire
iPod Touch – Ninajirachi fav pastel
I Need You (feat. Charlotte Haining) – Rameses B
I Can’t Take It – Just A Gent, UNDY & Seiren
Back To You – ALLEYCVT
Runaway – Jkyl & Hyde
lucky 777 – wes mills
Show Me The Stars – Champagne Drip
It’s Strange (Jigitz Remix) [feat. K.Flay] – Louis The Child

Hour 2

Swimming In The Sky – ARMNHMR
Deepest Water (feat. Syd Taylor) [Synymata Remix] – Dabin
The Land of Nanisa – Ilan Bluestone & Stoneblue
Let You Know – Uforea & JØNI
Rise Again – Driftmoon, XiJaro & Pitch
SWITCH – Asdek & ESPER
Friendship (feat. Olivia Ridgely and Casey Cook) [RYN Remix] – SABAI & Botcash
Deep Clear Water – Gryffin & GriZ
Falling Through Clouds – ETHYRIAL & ELLE VEE
Let’s Get It Started (Levity x Crankdat Remix) [Official Extended Mix] – Black Eyed Peas
NPC – TINYKVT & Bad Proxy fav color
How I Do It – REZZ, Dillon Francis & BRVMES (brow-ms)
Hello I Miss U – Mazare, SadBois & Carter Rubin
So Far Away – Seven Lions, Lily Ahlberg
Rainbows & Waterfalls (Trivecta Flip) – Pretty Lights
Gold – STAR SEED & Josh Rubin

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional image for a Halloween-themed DJ event featuring DJ Lady Love, set against a spooky background with pumpkins, ghosts, and haunted houses. The DJ is at a turntable setup, wearing sunglasses and a shiny burgundy outfit.
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 10/31

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLove and ‘It’s A Vibe’!  She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend! Tonight ‘Its a Vibe’ is haunting your speakers for a frightfully good time! The Freaks come out...

Promotional banner for "The Vortex" underground dance music event featuring DJ Konifer and Derrick Deep, every Saturday from 9 PM-12 AM on C89.5 FM. The right side displays an image of a DJ performing in front of colorful stage lights.
Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – 10/25

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Kinjo & Rhizome Records and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week will go in in the mix with Konifer (Makes Me Human, Rhizome, Seattle). Catch it all across three...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu