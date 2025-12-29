Color Theory Episode 25: December 28th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 11th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Sensory Session – Jkyl & Hyde Let Go – OBLVYN Ankaa – CloZee & Dirtwire Karakuri – Nora Van Elken Without U – Flowless Nightshift (Extended Mix) – RNX i think im addicted – oskar med k, Haley Joelle Blade 66 – Crys L How Does It Feel – Laura Van Dam Say You Want It Too – K3SS & Dan Miles (US) Still The One – Embers of Hope & Cris Von X Break The Night – Arggic & Ren Faye Delusional – Seven Lions, No/Me The Reaper – Aressa Phoenix – Aressa Past You – Seven Lions, Oaks fav pastel

HOUR 2