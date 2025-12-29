Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 25: December 28th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
December 28, 2025
Promotional banner for "Color Theory's Afterglow with Madeon" event on December 28, 2025, featuring a colorful, neon-lit graphic with music and event details.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 11th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Sensory Session – Jkyl & Hyde
Let Go – OBLVYN
Ankaa – CloZee & Dirtwire
Karakuri – Nora Van Elken
Without U – Flowless
Nightshift (Extended Mix) – RNX
i think im addicted – oskar med k, Haley Joelle
Blade 66 – Crys L
How Does It Feel – Laura Van Dam
Say You Want It Too – K3SS & Dan Miles (US)
Still The One – Embers of Hope & Cris Von X
Break The Night – Arggic & Ren Faye
Delusional – Seven Lions, No/Me
The Reaper – Aressa
Phoenix – Aressa
Past You – Seven Lions, Oaks fav pastel

HOUR 2

Sonic Samba (Rising Star Remix) – Armin Van Buuren
Whats a Girl to Do in 25 – KIKI
Voices in My Head (Nifra Remix) – Anyma, Argy, Son of Son
All I’d Ever Need – STAR SEED, Meggie York
Crystal Eyes – STAR SEED
Nothing Between – Subtronics
Are You Still There – HOANG
Superluminal – Au5
Her (AMIDY Remix) – Jvke, Annika Wells
Speak Up – MAVRYK
Say Goodbye – Last Heroes, Years Of War
Cant Get Enough – Levity
Thrice Woven – Seven Lions, Kerli
Polaris – HVDES, Figure
Turn It Up – LEVEL UP, Smoakland
Save Me – Kai Wachi, Black Tiger Sex Machine
Night Bloom (MUZZ Remix) – Dabin, Blanke feat. Lø Spirit

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

